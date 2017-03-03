Katy Perry Opens Up About Split With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may have only split up earlier this week, but the pop singer wants everyone to know there is no bad blood between the two.

In a new tweet early today, Perry addressed ending her relationship with the actor but shed some light on how she’s dealing with the break-up.

“How bout a new way of thinking for 2017,” she began by writing. “U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!”

HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!😘 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 2, 2017

According to E! News, the couple had split but was spending time together at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party. But the exes released a statement about the status of their relationship just hours after the annual bash.

“Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

An insider dished to the publication saying, “both still love each other very much, though, and getting back together could happen once they have some space.”

Meanwhile, the newly single Katy decided to revamp her look with a new haircut. The pop singer got a nice pixie cut that gave mohawk vibes. It was dyed blonde and looked very edgy and sophisticated.

Katy posted a video to Instagram with the caption, “I WASNT READY TILL NOW.”

I WASNT READY TILL NOW A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

