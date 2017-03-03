Popculture

Katy Perry Debuts Dramatic New Look After Orlando Bloom Split

Katy Perry is moving on from Orlando Bloom — with a spanking new hairstyle!

The singer changed up her hair in a big way on Thursday, hitting Instagram to reveal super short style!

We think she looks a little bit like Miley Cyrus!

In addition to the video of her new look, Perry took to Snapchat to share some key moments from the haircut, which she received thanks to celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan.

The 32-year-old also addressed her recent split with Orlando Bloom on Twitter.

“HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017?!” she wrote. “U can still be friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all.”

Well said!

This story first appeared at Womanista.

