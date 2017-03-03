Katy Perry Debuts Dramatic New Look After Orlando Bloom Split

Katy Perry is moving on from Orlando Bloom — with a spanking new hairstyle!

The singer changed up her hair in a big way on Thursday, hitting Instagram to reveal super short style!

We think she looks a little bit like Miley Cyrus!

In addition to the video of her new look, Perry took to Snapchat to share some key moments from the haircut, which she received thanks to celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan.

✂️cash me outside howbow dah✂️ S/O @mrchrismcmillan and @justinandersoncolor & @riderdyehair for that platinum status 💁🏼💅🏻 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2017 at 3:41pm PST

The 32-year-old also addressed her recent split with Orlando Bloom on Twitter.

“HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017?!” she wrote. “U can still be friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all.”

HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!😘 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 2, 2017

