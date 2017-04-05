Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Spotted On Romantic Date Night In NYC

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been tight-lipped about their rumored romance, but while they’ve evaded giving “official” confirmation of their relationship, we’ve still got plenty of evidence to surmise the two are a very much romantically linked.

Look who I spotted on a date night 💅🏽 @katieholmes212 @iamjamiefoxx I always heard rumors about them but never seen pictures of them until today😌 #fameolousexclusive A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolousent_) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Take the above Instagram photo, for example.

The pair were photographed out to dinner recently, looking very relaxed and clearly comfortable in one another’s company. You know, the way any long-term relationship couple would.

We’ve never been short on sightings of the couple, but they’ve always been very good at avoiding cameras. They are said to have celebrated New Years 2017 together in Miami, and it’s rumored that Jamie surprised Katie on her 38th birthday this past December by taking her to Mexico.

They stay very private on their trips, always avoiding public outings and keeping to very much to themselves.

While it isn’t technically “official” evidence, It’s nice to see that they’ve gotten comfortable enough in their relationship to got out in public together. It shows they’re not as worried about prying eyes.

Jamie Foxx starred in the action thriller Sleepless earlier this year, and next up can be seen in the Edgar Wright written/directed film Baby Driver.

Currently, Holmes is starring in the Realz network miniseries The Kennedys: After Camelot.

In it, she reprises her role as Jacqueline Kennedy from the 2011 miniseries The Kennedys, which also starred Greg Kinnear as John F. Kennedy and Barry Pepper as Robert F. “Bobby” Kennedy.

After Camelot is a sequel to that series and stars former Friends star Matthew Perry as former Massachusetts senator Ted Kennedy, who was the youngest brother of US President John F. Kennedy and Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

This installment of the Kennedy family saga is based on the book After Camelot: A Personal History of the Kennedy Family 1968 to the Present, and sees the focus shift on the drama and controversies of the Kennedy family in the aftermath of John’s and Bobby’s assassinations.

