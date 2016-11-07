Katey Sagal Shares Throwback ‘Housebroken’ Photo On Twitter

Sons of Anarchy alum Katey Sagal posted a flashback Friday photo this morning, and her fans have gone nuts trying to figure out what movie or television show the still came from.

Sagal shared the throwback photo with the caption: “#FlashbackFriday Who can guess what this photo is from?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

#FlashbackFriday Who can guess what this photo is from? pic.twitter.com/3aQGjODldH — Katey Sagal (@KateySagal) November 4, 2016

In the image, we see Katey Sagal facing the camera in a scene where she is talking to none other than Danny DeVito. While we can’t see the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star’s face, we would all recognize that bald noggin anywhere.

Many of Sagal’s followers have guessed that the photo was from FX’s long-running comedy series It’s Alway Sunny in Philadelphia. However, the snap is actually from a film called House Broken.

House Broken came out in 2009, and was directed by Sam Harper with a script penned by Harper and Meredith Preston. The film starred DeVito as Tom Cathkart, Sagal as Mary Cathkart, Skyler Stone as Quinn Cathkart, Ryan Hansen as Elliot Cathkart, Caitlin Crosby as Sarah Stanton, Brie Larsen as Suzy Decker, and Matthew Glave as Hector.

The film received generally poor reviews from both fans and critics alike.

Katey Sagal’s most notable roles include: Gemma Teller Morrow in Sons of Anarchy, Peggy Bundy in Married with Children, Karen Peralta from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cat Hennessy from 8 Simple Rules, and Katherine from Pitch Perfect 2.

Sagal can be seen next in these upcoming projects: TV movie Dirty Dancing, TV Movie Furst Born, and the upcoming series Superior Donuts.

To keep up with Katey Sagal, follow her on Twitter here.

Did you remeber Katey Sagal shared the screen with Danny DeVito in House Broken?

[H/T Twitter: KateySagal]