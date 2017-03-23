Sons Of Anarchy Star Katey Sagal Reveals On-And-Off Affair With KISS Member Gene Simmons

Sons of Anarchy alum Katey Sagal has penned a new memoir in which she opened up about her on-and-off affair with KISS band member Gene Simmons.

The 63-year-old actress revealed that she was working in a restaurant as a singing waitress when she first met the rock singer Gene Simmons.

“At first, I thought Gene was really weird,” she wrote. “I took him home with me that night because he was quite persuasive, and I like men.”

Sagal and Simmons continued their affair for a number of years until she eventually married Paul Butterfield Blues Band bassist Freddie Beckmeier. However, she did give Simmons the chance to take her hand in marriage before tying the knot with Beckmeier.

The Married With Children alum explained that Simmons “laughed at the suggestion.”

After three years, Sagal eventually called it quits with Breckmeier. She then went on to marry and have two children with drummer Jack White. The two were together for seven years.

Currently, Sagal is married to Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter. The couple has one child together.

In her tell-all memoir titled Grace Notes: My Recollections, Katey Sagal also opened up about the tumultuous periods in her life involving drug and alcohol addiction, cancer, and her acting gigs.

For sixteen years, Sagal portrayed Peg on Married with Children, who was wed to Al Bundy, played by Ed O’Neill. On the show, the two went back and forth with rude jokes and banter. According to Sagal’s memoir, the interactions between their onscreen characters wasn’t much different than how it was in real life.

“Ironically, we were all pretty mean spirited, even off-screen,” she wrote. “In a loving way, sure, but the jokes were how we related. I definitely think there’s a reason we were all drawn to that show. All four of us had some Bundy in us.”

Katey Sagal also admitted that she had it rough as a wayward teenager. She began smoking dope and drinking at age fifteen, according to Daily Mail. Sagal also said that she would get “blackout drunk with food,” which led her to be overweight.

To combat her obesity, a doctor prescribed her diet pills and diuretics, to which she became addicted. Learn more here.

