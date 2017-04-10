Kate Beckinsale Catches Rays Over The Crystal Clear Ocean In Stunning Bikini

In vampire lore, there are only a few ways one can damage the living undead and even fewer ways to vanquish them once and for all. A tried and true method of killing a vampire is to drive a stake through its heart, but if you’re hoping to slow one down, holy water, garlic, and crosses appear to do the trick. Sunlight is also known to cause a vampire to burst into flames, but in the case of Kate Beckinsale, she appears to be soaking in all the sun she can get, which is quite the opposite of what her Underworld character would want to do.

Float float and some funny marks on your bum when you get up A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

UP NEXT: Kate Beckinsale Couldn’t Be Happier With Her Bikini

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prior to starring in 2003’s Underworld, Beckinsale bounced around in a few different film genres, from comedies to dramas to romances, but her portrayal of Selene, the vampire on a quest to kill werewolves, is what kicked her career into high gear. The franchise was so successful, in fact, the Beckinsale starred in fourth sequel to the film, entitled “Underworld: Blood Wars.”

As Selene, Beckinsale often wears black leather outfits, which minimizes minor injuries in her war with werewolves. The actual actress, on the other hand, can’t stop posting photos of herself in skimpy swimsuits.

The actress has amassed a huge social media following thanks to not only her skimpy, sexy outfits, but also for her sense of humor. For every post in which she’s in a swimsuit, you’ll also often see a photo of her dressed up in a silly outfit or wearing a fake butt over her jeans.

Do you prefer the actress’ sexier posts or her sillier posts? Let us know in the comments!

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Instagram, katebeckinsale]