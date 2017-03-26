Kate Beckinsale Shares Her Sheer Pajamas With Her Instagram Followers

Coming to home video in a few weeks is Underworld: Blood Wars, the latest installment in the epic vampires vs. werewolves horror fantasy franchise. In the films, Kate Beckinsale stars as Selene, a vampire hell-bent on destroying werewolves once and for all. In order to do so, Selene must wear heavy, black clothing to protect herself from cuts and scrapes. Beckinsale took to Instagram recently to show off her choices in fashion aren’t as dark as her on-screen character, instead wearing a sheer, white top.

The 43-year-old actress shared a casual photo of herself on Instagram that pointed out how a precarious shadow gave the impression of a practical joke one might play on a friend. The impromptu, black and white photo also gave fans a glimpse of her sheer wardrobe.

When the first Underworld film originally debuted, it appealed to fans of horror, science fiction, and fantasy all at once. Beckinsale’s brooding performance as Selene made her one of the most sought-after actresses at the time, as she went on to star in several sequels in the franchise as well as big-budget blockbusters like Pearl Harbor.

In recent years, Beckinsale has continued to take on a variety of roles in Hollywood, but it’s her personality and sense of humor that has resonated most strongly with fans, as she’s built a massive following across various forms of social media.

