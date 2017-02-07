Kate Beckinsale Reveals Throwback Pic Of Her At 14, Captions It With Hilarious Michael Jackson Mixup

Kate Beckinsale shared a hilarious throwback snap of her at age 14, and the Underworld: Blood Wars star was evidently a little confused about the lyrics to one of Michael Jackson’s smash hit songs at the time.

The 43-year-old actress captioned the snap: “When you’re 14 and someone just told you the lyrics ‘no one wants to feel your penis’ are NOT actually the correct lyrics in ‘Beat It.’”

When you’re 14 and someone just told you the lyrics “no one wants to feel your penis ” are NOT ACTUALLY the correct lyrics in “Beat it” A photo posted by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Feb 7, 2017 at 2:18am PST

After only a matter of hours, the mother of one’s humorous Instagram snap has already racked up more than 16k likes.

In the image, the brunette bombshell’s hair was chopped off at shoulder length and she was rocking heavy eye liner. The throwback Kate photo showed her looking at the camera with a disappointed expression on her face as she apparently was being told the correct lyrics to the late Michael Jackson’s hit jam “Beat It.”

When Kate Beckinsale isn’t sharing funny retro pics, the actress has been making headlines for clapping back at a commentator that believed comedienne Sarah Silverman was her daughter.

This past weekend, Beckinsale went out with a star-studded group of friends. She shared a photo on social media with the caption: “Feels up on feels upon feels.”

After the photo was posted on her Instagram account, one social media user took to the comment section and mistakenly identified Sarah Silverman as her daughter.

“That sarah is your daughter? Pretty like you @katebeckinsale.”

Feels upon feels upon feels ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:43am PST

Instead of being offended, Kate responded with humor. She replied by saying, “Granddaughter. We are very proud of her.”

