Kate Beckinsale Reveals Epic Lord Of The Rings Photo

Kate Beckinsale became a massive star thanks to her starring turn in the fantasy vampire epic Underworld, which pit her immortality against a world of werewolves. That film came out in 2003, which was the same year the culmination of the massive Lord of the Rings trilogy was released, The Return of the King. Although both franchises feature fantastical creatures, the Underworld star recently took to Instagram to show there’s no love lost between the two franchises.

@bscan you complete me A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Feb 24, 2017 at 3:40pm PST

Beckinsale showcased her hilarious Gandalf costume while actor Brendan Scannell poses as Frodo. It’s unclear what the reasoning behind this outfit is, whether it was just a moment of boredom or tied to a festive celebration.

The actress typically impresses her followers by showing off her immaculate figure, from dressy gowns to skimpy swimsuits. It’s not often that an actress as beautiful as Beckinsale can appeal to her followers in so many different types of photos, but that just shows the many layers of the star.

[H/T Instagram, katebeckinsale]