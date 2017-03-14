Kanye West’s Cousin’s 1-Year-Old Son Has Died

Kanye West‘s extended family suffered a tragedy after his cousin’s 1-year-old son suddenly passed away on Monday.

The “Fade” rapper’s cousin, Ricky Anderson, is one of Kanye’s employees at his GOOD Music label in Los Angeles. Anderson’s son, Avery, died in his sleep, according to TMZ.

Before his untimely passing, Avery had shown no signs of illness or distress.

On Monday, Ricky Anderson took to Instagram to deliver the heartbreaking news.

“Today was the worst day of my life!” he captioned with a black and white photo of his son. “I lost my lil man and gained an angel! Rest in Paradise!!! I love you man.”

Today was the worst day of my life!! I lost my lil man and gained an angel! Rest in Paradise!!!! I love you man A post shared by Ricky Anderson (@rickygervoussss) on Mar 13, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

Since his death, Ricky Anderson continued to post several videos showing his son at play. Avery’s mother, Erica Paige, has not opened up about the loss of her son.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ricky Anderson and his family in this difficult time.

