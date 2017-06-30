‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Teases Season 10 Finale With Script Pic

The Big Bang Theory starlet Kaley Cuoco has shared some exciting news on social media.
Wednesday, Cuoco took to Instagram to share with her 3.2 million followers a snapshot of the season 10 finale script. The picture showed off a hot pink cover that just so matched her Starbucks unicorn frappuccino.
She captioned the pic: “Had to get the 🦄 frap and it magically matched our @bigbangtheory_cbs season 10 finale script! 💕💕💕.”
Check out the IG post below:
Cuoco also took to Instagram to share another snap from the set earlier in the week.
This picture included her sitting with a fan who drew an amazing picture of the cast. She captioned the picture: “Thank you @queenoftape for coming to visit and making this incredible piece of @bigbangtheory_cbs !!! We love it!!! ❤️🌸.”
Early this year, CBS announced that after months of contract negotiations the stars of the show had agreed to return for two more years. It has been a lengthy process but the outcome has been what fans were hoping for.
Variety reported that, the five original cast members are willing to take a cut of $1,00,000 for the upcoming 11th and 12th seasons. The salaries of the leads played by Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar and Kaley Cuoco were a whopping $1 million in 2014 – the same amount that the stars of Friends earned in the last season.
[H/T Fox News]