Kaley Cuoco Just Can’t Let Her Boyfriend Do His Job

Being the amazing girlfriend that she is, Kaley Cuoco clearly wants her boyfriend, Karl Cook to do well at whatever he does, especially in his equestrian competitions. The two actually met while working with horses, a sport that the two enjoy and constantly post about. But despite Cuoco’s support of Cook, it’s clear that she also has another agenda – make him laugh when it is inappropriate.

The Big Bang Theory actress, being the comedian she is, recently posted a video on her Instagram page of the two after one of their competitions. They are both sporting completely white suits, both wearing their tall dark riding boots. Now, Cook is busy giving an interview in front of a horse statue. Cuoco, on the other hand, is busy jumping up and down behind the interviewer.

“When @mrtankcook tries to get anything done, like this interview,” Cuoco posted with a crying laughing emoji.”

Despite Cuoco’s jumping, waving her arms, and smiling like a fool, it’s clear that Cook is able to keep his composure during the interview. Now, Cuoco isn’t the only clown in this relationship, Cook manages to get a few laughs in occasionally too. The equestrian recently posted a boomerang video on Instagram of him holding Cuoco around the waist – then humping her leg.

“Soo @normancook posted such a cute picture of us today. I felt I had to post what really happened, enjoy,” he captioned the video. “Oh also I’m not ashamed at all, I hadn’t seen her in a day and I missed her like crazy.”

Clearly, the two are meant to be together. But it isn’t just their love of making each other laugh that is a clear sign that these two lovebirds are meant to be. They are also constantly posting adorable pics of the two of them together, hugging, joking, smooching – though Cuoco has been known to smooch her horse too, so maybe that isn’t a sign.

Either way, it’s always great to see these two together. Who knows, perhaps we’ll hear some wedding bells sooner rather than later.

