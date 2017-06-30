Kaley Cuoco Shares Super Shady Pic With Boyfriend On Instagram

Kaley Cuoco’s portrayal of Penny on The Big Bang Theory is one of the biggest reasons the show has become such a huge hit. Watching her wit, charm, and overall demeanor develop over the years has been a joy, and the same can be said of observing Cuoco herself. Thanks to the moment she chooses to share with her social media followers, Cuoco has become as beloved as the character she plays on the hit series.

Missing my blonde buddy love @mrtankcook 💑 A post shared by @normancook on Feb 21, 2017 at 2:21pm PST

Many celebrities, both male and female, use pretend to use their social media accounts to share a glimpse of their personal lives when, in reality, it’s an opportunity to remind the world how interesting an attractive they are. Cuoco has shared her fair share of photos where she is dolled up and glamorous, but she also uses her Instagram feed to showcase how in love she is with her boyfriend, as seen in the photo above.

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: Kaley Cuoco Makes A Big Bang On Instagram With These Posts

If you investigate Cuoco’s social media account, you’ll find all photos fit within a few categories, with two of the biggest ones being “Photos of Kaley’s Boyfriend” and “Photos of Kaley’s Pets.” Some of the best posts are when these two categories come together for truly adorable images.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Instagram, normancook]