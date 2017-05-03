Kailyn Lowry’s Third Baby Daddy Fully Revealed, Reportedly

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has finally confirmed the identity of her third child’s father. The 25-year-old reality TV star took to Twitter Tuesday, confirming that Chris Lopez was indeed the father to her new baby and now we have more details about the mystery man.

@Txnmom_4 @HUMBLHSTLR This is Chris the baby daddy his pictures where posted in that article pic.twitter.com/cyW4TRpkrh — Freaking Monkey (@freakingmonkey5) May 1, 2017

The biggest mystery has been what this new guy looks like and lucky for us that has been solved thanks to determined social media investigators.

Twitter user Freaking Monkey posted a photo of Chris in late April. In a reply to a tweet about Chris’ looks, she wrote, “This is Chris the baby daddy his pictures where posted in that article,” sharing a photo of Lopez.

Chris is reportedly all about his privacy as he tweeted a hilarious reaction to the Kailyn revealing him as her baby’s daddy. After Kail confirmed the paternity on Twitter, Chris seemingly reacted to the reveal with this cryptic message.

While he is a private guy, he has garnered some attention as he seemingly threw shade at Kail’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin on Twitter.

The soon-to-be father was not amused by Javi penning a tell-all book titled Heartlessly Hustled, which is reportedly a response to the Teen Mom 2 stars memoir Hustle & Heart. The tweet has since been deleted, but it read:

“Nah yo a book [though],” he wrote alongside a series of laughing and facepalm emojis. “Entertainment.”

It’s no wonder we haven’t seen much of Chris in the limelight with Kail as he has reservations of putting himself in the public eye. Back in April, In Touch reported that MTV was working hard to get Chris to sign on to Teen Mom 2, but they weren’t having much luck.

“Most of the [boyfriends and girlfriends of the stars of the show] just want to be on TV, and are excited to get a little fame, so they instantly agree to go on,” a source told In Touch. “This guy has been different. He doesn’t want all the headache that comes with being on the show. He doesn’t want to get picked apart and give up his privacy.”

It will only be a matter of time until we see how involved he will be in his kids life and if he will join the Teen Mom 2 cast.

[H/T In Touch]