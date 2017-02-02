Jwoww’s New Gym Selfie Shows Off All The Curves, And Tattoos

Jersey Shore alum Jennifer Farley, aka Jwoww, shared a new gym selfie that showed off her curvy figure and tatted arms.

The 30-year-old reality star shared the snap with the caption: “My bicep is about the same size lol @rogermathewsnj #socloseyetsofar.”

My bicep is about the same size lol @rogermathewsnj #socloseyetsofar A photo posted by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:18am PST

Since posting on Instagram on Thursday morning, Jwoww’s pic racked up more than 43k likes.

In the image, Jwoww is striking a pose with her husband Rogers Mathews. The two came together for a mirror selfie during their gym session to show off their muscular biceps.

The MTV star is rocking all black with a workout top and with skin-tight yoga pants. The lovebirds’ time in the gym has clearly paid off as they look incredibly fit.

When Jwoww isn’t sharing workout pics, she regularly takes to social media to post videos and pictures of her children – Meilani Alexandra Mathews and Greyson Valor Mathews.

On Wednesday, Farley posted a video trying to get Meilani to “go potty.”

Jwoww captioned the clip: “Desperate times call for desperate measures!! Learned this potty training trick from @snooki: Basket full of goodies for Meilani!! @awestruck.”

Desperate times call for desperate measures!! Learned this potty training trick from @snooki: Basket full of goodies for Meilani!! @awestruck 🚽🍫🍭 https://bit.ly/2jYEw7P A video posted by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Feb 1, 2017 at 1:47pm PST

Jwoww and her Jersey Shore co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi still remain great friends to this day. They have their own TV show and their kids are growing up together.

“It’s crazy. [Our kids] are our mini-me’s,” Farley said. “They have the same personalities as we do and I have to save the bail money for in 20 years when my daughter wants to go to Seaside and do something stupid. Then Snooki and I started laughing because we’ll be in Seaside with them.”

I can’t deal with how perfect they are @snooki A photo posted by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Feb 1, 2017 at 11:30am PST

