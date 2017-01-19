Jurassic World 2 Star Teases Big Time Jump Between Movies

Jurassic World was one of the highest earning movies in all time, and it was no surprise that the Jurassic Park reboot was given the green light for a couple of sequels.

The next film is gearing up for production this year – and looking at a 2018 release – and all of the returning stars are getting ready to head back to set.

While on a press tour for her new film Gold, Bryce Dallas Howard took some time to talk with press about the upcoming Jurassic sequel. The actress as been confirmed to reprise her role as Claire, and that Chris Pratt‘s Owen will be joining her.

Other than a few other casting announcements, no other info has been released regarding the film. During Howard’s interview with JoBlo, she let on a little about when the next film takes place.

“That’s part of the story, that’s part of the journey. She definitely went through a lot and is permanently changed because of that. But she is also who she is. Chris [Pratt] and I are already having a lot of fun with that. We’re in that stage right now of figuring out the backstory and talking through all those beats, like everything that happened in between. That’s always such a fun time. You’re like, ‘No, she did that?! No way, he couldn’t have!’ It’s really, really fun, and then you step into the present moment and it becomes alive.”

When she was talking about the ideas she and Chris Pratt have been throwing around, Howard mentioned they’ve been figuring out “everything that happened in between.”

Their characters left the first film on an awkward note, not really being sure where they stood with each other. The tension in their relationship lasted throughout the entire movie, so there will be plenty of work for them to do before the sequel.

From the sound of that quote, it looks like a lot time will pass before Claire and Owen have to reveal what they’ve been up to. We knew – given that the park was shut down – that Jurassic World 2 wouldn’t take place directly after the first film, but it looks like there will be a substantial amount of time in between.

If director JA Bayona wants to bring in the children who acted in the first film, this time jump seems entirely necessary. What happens during that time however, is anybody’s guess.

Jurassic World 2 is being directed by J.A. Bayona and stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire), Chris Pratt (Owen), Rafe Spall, BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu/Rumored), Toby Jones, and Justice Smith. The film is being produced by Belen Atienza, Patrick Crowley, and Frank Marshall, with Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Thomas Tull serving as executive producers.

Jurassic World 2 hits theaters on June 22, 2018.

