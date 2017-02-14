Jurassic World 2 Plot Hints Unearthed

Jurassic World catapulted the franchise back to the cultural forefront when it smashed box office records in 2015, giving fans a truly beloved sequel to Steven Spielberg‘s original film after two lackluster attempts.

As production begins to ramp up on Colin Trevorrow‘s hit film, new details are coming to light regarding director J.A. Bayona’s take on the franchise and it seems like it might be heading in an unexpected direction.

Trevorrow, who is scaling back his role while writing the film (he’s also announced as the director of Star Wars: Episode IX), said the film would incorporate themes of animal rights and abuse, and these new developments seem to hint toward that direction.

Jurassic Outpost revealed that Universal Pictures has registered three domain names in connection with Jurassic World 2 which indicate those themes would have a heavy impact on the plot.

Registered in December, two of the domains share the same name, being AllCreaturesHaveRights.com and .org, while the other is IslaNublarRescueMission.com—a reference to the main island where the first Jurassic World film took place.

It’s unclear at this point whether they’ll be sites for the main website, or connected to an Alternate Reality Game, or even an in-universe site to establish series lore.

But the official ties to Universal coupled with Trevorrow’s comments seem to indicate that the film is heading in a unique direction for the franchise.

Jurassic World 2 is expected to begin filming at the end of this month and will release in theaters June 22, 2018.

