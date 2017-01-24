Jurassic World 2 Casts Second Female Lead

Jurassic World was praised for bringing a female character to the forefront, as Bryce Dallas Howard led the film alongside Chris Pratt.

It looks like the movie’s sequel, set to release in 2018, is doubling down on the female characters. Variety has just announced that Jurassic World 2 has added a second female lead, and that a fresh TV actress will take on the role.

Daniella Pineda, star of The Detour on TBS, has just been cast in the important role. No details are available regarding Pineda’s role, other than the fact that it’s a major part.

Pineda joins a small, yet talented cast in Jurassic World 2. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard have signed on to return, along with newcomers Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, and Justice Smith.

The film is set to begin filming this year, so more casting announcements should be on the way.

Jurassic World 2 is being directed by J.A. Bayona and stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire), Chris Pratt (Owen), Rafe Spall, BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu/Rumored), Toby Jones, and Justice Smith. The film is being produced by Belen Atienza, Patrick Crowley, and Frank Marshall, with Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Thomas Tull serving as executive producers.

Jurassic World 2 hits theaters on June 22, 2018.