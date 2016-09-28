Jose Fernandez’s Ex Reveals Her Heartbreak After His Death

Jose Fernandez’s death has affected so many people, including his ex-girlfriend of three years.
Three days after he was tragically killed in a boating accident, his ex spoke out about her unbearable heartbreak.
My deepest love goes out to those who saw jose as more than an athlete, but as a passionate, raw human being. The heart break is unbearable. There was so much more to him than anyone could even begin to understand. I’m fortunate enough to have loved and be loved by jose, and his family, for over 3 crazy beautiful years. Thank you so much to everyone who’s reached out to me, it truly means a lot. Nothing will make this time easy for anyone and if you do one thing today, let it be that you tell those close to you how much you love them. Not one day will pass by that I don’t think about him or love him. Jose never went one moment without knowing how much support and love he had from those close to him. My heart goes out to Maria, as she is expecting his child. Please honor Joses memory by respecting his daughter and her mother as I’m sure this is all too painful for her as well.
“Nothing will make this time easy for anyone and if you do one thing today, let it be that you tell those close to you how much you love them,” Carla Mendoza wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “Not one day will pass by that I don’t think about him or love him.”
Mendoza went on to say her heart goes out to Fernandez’s current girlfriend, Maria Arias, who is pregnant with his child.
“Please honor Joses memory by respecting his daughter and her mother as I’m sure this is all too painful for her as well,” she wrote.
There will be a memorial service held on Wednesday at St. Brendan’s Catholic Church in Miami. The funeral procession will begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday leaving from Marlins Park.
The family asked that instead of flowers, donate to the Miami Foundation.
This article first appeared on Womanista.com