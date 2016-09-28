Jose Fernandez’s Ex Reveals Her Heartbreak After His Death

Jose Fernandez’s death has affected so many people, including his ex-girlfriend of three years.

Three days after he was tragically killed in a boating accident, his ex spoke out about her unbearable heartbreak.

“Nothing will make this time easy for anyone and if you do one thing today, let it be that you tell those close to you how much you love them,” Carla Mendoza wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “Not one day will pass by that I don’t think about him or love him.”

Mendoza went on to say her heart goes out to Fernandez’s current girlfriend, Maria Arias, who is pregnant with his child.

“Please honor Joses memory by respecting his daughter and her mother as I’m sure this is all too painful for her as well,” she wrote.

There will be a memorial service held on Wednesday at St. Brendan’s Catholic Church in Miami. The funeral procession will begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday leaving from Marlins Park.

The family asked that instead of flowers, donate to the Miami Foundation.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com