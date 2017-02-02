JonBenet Ramsey’s Brother Returns To Court In Defamation Case

On Tuesday, Burke returned to the courtroom to defend his defamation lawsuit. The 30-year-old sued forensic pathologist Dr. Werner Spitz for $150 million for claiming during a CBS Detroit interview that he killed his six-year-old sister JonBenet Ramsey.

In October of 2016, Burke first filed the suit against Spitz. He also filed another $750 million lawsuit against CBS for their true crime special, The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey, in which he was accused of murdering JonBenet.

According to new documents obtained by Daily Mail, from Burke Ramsey’s court hearing against Dr. Spitz, and JonBenet’s brother isn’t backing down at all.

According to the court documents, Burke’s lawyer made this statement on Tuesday: “[Spitz is] seeking to avoid responsibility for his false accusations against Burke by contending that he was simply expressing his opinion and that his accusation is subjective and not capable of being proven true or false.”

The attorney continued by saying: “Spitz’s statements that he is sure that Burke was JonBenet’s killer are now self-servingly misrepresented as subjective statements that cannot, as a matter of law, be interpreted to convey statements that assert provable facts.”

In the interview in question, Spitz made this assertion.

“It’s [Burke Ramsey] who did it, whether he was jealous, or mentally unfit or something…I don’t know why, I’m not a psychiatrist, but what I am sure about is what I know about him, that is what happened here.”

During the radio interview, Spitz also mentioned that his theory that Burke is the killer was “based on a lot of things [he is] aware of that have not really come out before.”

“If you really, really use your free time to think about this case, you cannot come to a different conclusion,” he said.

During the hearing, Burke’s lawyer reminded the courtroom of what happened almost 20 years ago when other media outlets published false accusations about him.

“Burke successfully sued every member of the tabloid media who accused him in 1998 and 1999 of killing his sister,” the attorney said. “For the last 17 years, no one has been foolish enough to repeat that false accusation until Spitz chose to do so in the WWJ radio interview and with CBS in September of 2016.”

In the CBS documentary, the forensic experts jumped to the conclusion that Burke Ramsey killed JonBenet by hitting her on the head with a flashlight after arguing over a bowl of fruit.

