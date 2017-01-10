Jon Voight Speaks out After Brad Pitt’s Surprise Golden Globes Appearance

Brad Pitt surprised many when he appeared at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards Sunday night to talk about nominated film Moonlight, receiving applause and cheers from the A-list audience as he took the stage to introduce a clip of the film.

Pitt has been embroiled in drama recently after his wife Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September, with the pair entering a custody battle for their six children. Jolie currently has physical custody, and Pitt has supervised visits with his kids, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the show, Jolie’s father, actor Jon Voight, briefly spoke about Jolie and Pitt’s situation, telling Us Weekly, “Everybody is good.”

Us Weekly previously reported that Pitt saw his children over Christmas, with a source saying Jolie organized the meeting.

“[Brad] gave them presents and it was cordial,” the source said.

This story first appeared at Womanista.