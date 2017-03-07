Joanna Krupa Explains Why She Posts Naked Photos On Instagram

Many American audiences were introduced to Joanna Krupa through her prominent and endearing role in Real Housewives of Miami. Before that series ever existed, the Polish beauty had built up a big career as a model throughout the ’00s in magazines like Maxim, FHM, and multiple cover shoots for Playboy. The 37-year-old is quite active on social media, posting incredibly scandalous photos that only barely squeak passed the censors. During a recent interview, the model revealed her reasoning behind the photo shoots.

“If you’re proud of your body and if somebody has a problem looking at your Instagram posts, then they shouldn’t be following you,” Krupa said of the controversy. “I go to the gym, I work hard to keep in shape. Why can’t I post a photo that shows I’m very proud of my body?” She added, “Coming from a modeling background, being a model, I have every right to post those photos.”

From the sound of things, she won’t be letting up on the risque photo shoots anytime soon, which is great news if you’re a fan and bad news if you’re a “hater.”

