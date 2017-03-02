Joanna Krupa Explains What Her Husband Thinks Of Her Revealing Photo Shoots

Former Real Housewives of Miami star Joanna Krupa has opened up about what her husband, Romain Zago, really thinks of her work.

Speaking to Express, Joanna said, “I’m a model, that’s my background, if you look at the biggest top models and celebrities in the world they’ve all posed super sexy and naked and in lingerie, so I just think it’s part of the industry we are in.”

Krupa continued, “I don’t work my butt off at the gym in order to walk around covered from head to toe, plus my husband loves it when I dress sexy.” She went on to say that every woman should be proud of their body, no matter what shape or size they are.

Krupa often post her revealing photos on social media. She took to Instagram recently to show off her physique in the bath. She captioned the pic, Bubbles anyone ? After a Long day Can always rely on [bathtub emoji] [champagne emoji] life is too short to worry about things we can’t change.”

Bubbles anyone ? After a Long day Can always rely on 🛀🏼🛁🥂🍾 life is too short to worry about things we can’t change . A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Feb 8, 2017 at 4:14pm PST

The 37-year-old model also talked about having children. Krupa said, “To be honest with you, I do want to have children but it’s just a really tough subject, because obviously time is ticking.”

“I do have to think of it pretty quickly as I do have to start having children very soon,” she continued. “But I did freeze my eggs so I feel like I’m not [quite] as stressed about having children.”

She continued, “I don’t want to sacrifice my life as I feel that I’m still very selfish and still want to pursue my dreams. It’s a very complicated situation, I don’t want to have to balance it just yet and want to be a little bit selfish for the time being.”

Krupa added of whether or not she’s worried about getting back into shape after giving birth saying, “Of course I think everybody does [worry]! Especially if you’re somebody like myself who really cares about your body and you work hard and go to the gym. So, you do worry about stretch marks and gaining too much weight.”

