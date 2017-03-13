Jinger Duggar Breaks Family Rules in Shocking New Photo

OMG! A Duggar girl is wearing shorts! pic.twitter.com/bppbWjRzDL — Pop Culture Punch (@PopCulturePunch) March 12, 2017

We’ve never seen Jinger Duggar like this before!

The Jill & Jessa: Counting On star was photographed alongside husband Jeremy Vuolo and a fan over the weekend — and we can’t help but notice the reality star is wearing shorts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not such a big deal to many of us, but a rare sighting for one of the Duggar girls, who were raised to be dressed modestly, mostly wearing skirts, and occasionally, pants. Even when working out, the Duggar women wear skirts or occasionally leggings under their skirts.

“My daughters are the second generation of modest dressing in this family,” Michelle Duggar previously explained in a blog on TLC. “They’ve grown up being dressed modestly, and in clothes that are definitely more feminine apparel. I’ve told my daughters this has been a joyful journey for me to learn what my Lord has called me to.”

“I really feel like the Lord is impressing upon me that I should be most in what I wear. And also, that I really should be defining who I am as a woman by choosing to wear dresses and skirts,” she added.

We wonder what she’d have to say about Jinger’s wardrobe choice!

H/T: Twitter / Caroline Blanco

This story first appeared at Womanista.