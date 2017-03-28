Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet, Lip-Locked Picture With Husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson and her former NFL star husband Eric Johnson showed off some serious PDA in a brand new photo. The pop superstar took to Instagram on Monday to unleash the eye-catching snap.

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Mar 27, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

The 36-year-old fashion mogul clearly felt that there were no words to express the emotion of the pic as she posted the photo without a caption.

The precious selfie shows the Dukes of Hazzard actress and her spouse of three years having an intimate moment as they shared a kiss. Simpson’s signature blond locks are parted down the middle and flowing down her shoulders. She completed her look with a pair of massive hoop earrings and a smoky eye shadow. Eric was photographed with his eyes closed and his salt-and-pepper beard on full display.

After sharing on Instagram, Jessica Simpson’s followers absolutely lost their minds. Her adoring fans shelled out more than 40k likes and hundreds of comments about how adorable Jess and Eric are as a couple.

Over the course of the past month, the mother of two has been lighting up social media with a bevy of insanely steamy photos. Two weeks ago, Simpson slipped back into her Daisy Duke shorts that she infamously donned in the 2005 comedy flick Dukes of Hazzard.

Hello sunshine ☀️ A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Mar 9, 2017 at 2:31pm PST

“Hello sunshine,” she captioned the snap.

The image showed Jessica wearing barely-there denim shorts, a skintight white top and a fashionable gray sweater. She accessorized her look with a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses and multi-colored high heels.

Even though it is clear to see that Jessica Simpson’s body is just as stunning as ever, she admits that has been critical about her appearance in the past.

“I’m hard on myself, I believe everything is a work in progress. But that’s okay. I do love my legs, but my favorite physical attribute is my nose, because it’s not perfect,” she said during an interview with Women’s Health last year.

She continued by saying: “But recently, since I’ve worked out so hard, I’m also loving my stomach — knowing I grew babies in it, and then having to go through a transformation and just owning it. I can’t sit here and say I don’t notice it. I will never understand why people take someone down for what you look like. If I had a character flaw, take me down. But a body flaw? That’s not important.”

What is your favorite picture of Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson?

