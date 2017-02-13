New Jessica Alba Bathing Suit Pics Emerge From Mexico

New photos of Jessica Alba rocking a bikini while on vacation in Mexico have surfaced and the 35-year-old looks as stunning as ever.

On Monday, the Sin City star and her husband, Cash Warren, put their beach bodies on display in Cabo San Lucas. Clearly the two have been hitting the gym because both Alba and her Warren looked extremely fit.

Check out the Jessica Alba bikini snaps here.

For most of the day, Alba spent the day lying face-down flaunting her toned derriere. She was rocking a black bandeau bikini top with black and white printed bottoms.

While walking around the exotic resort, Alba donned a blue and white printed duster.

Jessica and her executive producer husband tied the knot back in 2008. They have two kids together, but 8-year-old Honor Marie and 5-year-old Haven Garner were not seen on the vacation.

Jessica shared a brief video on Instagram from their vacation that showed her husband standing on the sand in front of the clear blue ocean.

“Weekend vibes,” Alba captioned the post.

Weekend vibes A video posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:36pm PST

When Jessica Alba isn’t having fun in the sun on vacation with her hubby, she is busy running her consumer goods business called Honest Company. The Fantastic Four actress regularly posts on social media to promote her highly successful brand.

Much to her fans’ enjoyment, Alba also finds the time to share selfies.

Last week, Alba posted a photo to show off her incredible brunette locks. The mother-of-two captioned the snap: “Hair is inspired by [ocean waves emoji] today – thx @jennifer_yepez #honestbeauty.”

Hair is inspired by 🌊 today -thx @jennifer_yepez #honestbeauty A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Feb 6, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

To keep up with Jessica Alba, follow her on Instagram here.

Are these the sexiest Jessica Alba bathing suit pics you have ever seen?

