Instagram Users Criticize Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Over Son Henry’s Weight

Another Duggar photo, another day the internet comes out in full force with its criticism.
Mom Jessa (Duggar) Seewald took to Instagram to share a new photo of her littlest one, 2-month-old Henry Wilberforce.
“Getting so big! Already 2 1/2 months old and almost 16 lbs! #HenryWilberforceSeewald,” the Counting On star captioned the sweet photo of her son sitting in a booster seat.
Instagram users were swift to criticize the mother for her child’s weight.
“He’s 4 pounds heavier than my FIVE month old!!” one user wrote.
“Omg my daughter was 18 pounds at 1 year old!!! Holy crap!!” another Instagrammer said.
“Oh my goodness. Please tell me what you ate while you were pregnant & what are you feeding him now?” one internet user asked.
“Wow this boy looks like he’s 6 months…soooooooooo big…” one chimed in.
We hope the reality star is letting the comments roll right off her back.
[H/T Instagram / @jessaseewald]