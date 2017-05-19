Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Reveals Her Mom And Sister Almost Missed Her Home Birth

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald was in labor for nearly two-days with her first son, but revealed her second delivery was much quicker, PEOPLE reports.

The Counting On star opened up about her home birth experience delivering her second child, Henry Wilberforce, on Feb. 6.

Little video update! Check it out! 👶🏼 #BabySeewald2 ❤:LINK IN BIO:❤ A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:40am PST

The 24-year-old mother had the same midwife and assistant help with the delivery as she did with her first son, Spurgeon. Jessa’s water broke just before midnight on Feb. 5 and within two hours she was experiencing strong contractions.

She delivered Henry at 4:26 a.m. and was “surprised how fast it went.” Jessa revealed her mother, Michelle Duggar, and oldest sister Jana, 27, almost missed the birth.

“They came at the very end,” says Jessa. “I was already pushing when they walked in the door.”

She was very happy her sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard was present during the birth. Jill is currently pregnant with her second son with husband, Derick.

“We were really thankful that she was able to be here,” Jessa says of Jill, 25. “It was so fun to have her here to meet Henry.”

