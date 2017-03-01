Jennifer Lopez Shares Throwback Pic Of Her In Stunning Dress

Jennifer Lopez has shared a stunning throwback video of her at the Oscars.

JLo took to Instagram to show off her insanely fabulous gown from the 2015 Academy Awards. In the short video we see Lopez in her beautiful beige gown posing for snapshots on the red carpet.

She captioned the video, “TB to one of my fave #oscarmoments #oscars.”

Fans have counted on JLo to deliver skin-tight silhouettes that hug all her assets, navel-plunging necklines and dangerous slits. But instead this time she opted for a frothy cloud of tulle designed by designer Elie Saab.

TB to one of my fave #oscarmoments #oscars A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

The dress was embellished with pearls, stones, and sequins. The dress also boasted a spectacular sweeping train with enough yards of tulle to probably fashion a whole other dress. And, because this is still J.Lo, her look wouldn’t be complete without a deep plunge.

Recently the pop star posted an after show pic of her hanging in her dressing room. She was casually sitting in her makeup chair sporting a skintight beige dress and strappy high heels. She cautioned the picture, “#aftershow #latenight #vegaslife #1moretogo.”

#aftershow #latenight #vegaslife #1moretogo A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 25, 2017 at 4:37am PST

