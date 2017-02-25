Jennifer Lopez Shares A Sultry Selfie From Her Makeup Room

Jennifer Lopez has taken to Instagram to share a sultry and sexy selfie from her makeup room.
The 47-year-old singer and actress posed with her legs crossed on a chair, wearing a skintight beige dress with spaghetti straps. JLo paired the outfit with matching strappy high heels. She captioned the pic, “#aftershow #latenight #vegaslife #1moretogo.”
Videos by PopCulture.com
#aftershow #latenight #vegaslife #1moretogo
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on
Recently, the star took to Instagram to share a little soulful singing. Early Friday morning, JLo posted a video of her singing Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s 1976 R&B hit, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough. She was singing alongside her vocal coach Stevie Mackey.
And she captioned the video, “Late nights w Mackey.”
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on
Mackey also shared the performance on Instagram, in addition to a selfie of Lopez. “She’s awesome,” he wrote.
More News:
- Jenna Dewan Tatum’s Throwback Neckline Plunges Deeper Than You Could Imagine
- Ariel Winter’s Dress Can Barely Cling For Life In Revealing Photo
- Hilary Duff Mugs For Instagram In Most Adorable Way Possible
- Billie Lourd Shares Heartbreaking Flashback Photo With Mother Carrie Fisher
[H/T Instagram, jlo]