Jennifer Lopez Shares A Sultry Selfie From Her Makeup Room

Jennifer Lopez has taken to Instagram to share a sultry and sexy selfie from her makeup room.

The 47-year-old singer and actress posed with her legs crossed on a chair, wearing a skintight beige dress with spaghetti straps. JLo paired the outfit with matching strappy high heels. She captioned the pic, “#aftershow #latenight #vegaslife #1moretogo.”

#aftershow #latenight #vegaslife #1moretogo A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 25, 2017 at 4:37am PST

Recently, the star took to Instagram to share a little soulful singing. Early Friday morning, JLo posted a video of her singing Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s 1976 R&B hit, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough. She was singing alongside her vocal coach Stevie Mackey.

And she captioned the video, “Late nights w Mackey.”

Repost: Late nights w Mackey A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 24, 2017 at 3:05am PST

Mackey also shared the performance on Instagram, in addition to a selfie of Lopez. “She’s awesome,” he wrote.

