Jennifer Lopez Posts Revealing Onstage Dance Photo

If you’re going to become an incredibly successful singer and dancer, you’re going to need to be able to move around comfortably onstage. In the case of Jennifer Lopez, that means it might be a little easier to pull off incredible routines if you don’t wear any pants.

TheBRONXXXX… 💕 A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 9, 2017 at 1:23am PST

The 47-year-old performer showed that she’s still got it as she strut her stuff across the stage recently in a pair of fishnet stockings and a leotard. The ensemble was reminiscent of something the singer would’ve worn in the ’90s, as she partnered the leotard with a fancy flannel shirt and a pair of leopard print boots.

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: Jennifer Lopez Outdoes Everyone, Posts Selfie Of The Year

Lopez has been using her social media to give fans behind-the-scenes looks at various projects she’s been working on, which include her live stage show as well as her upcoming dance competition show, World of Dance. The show will feature a variety of performers from different dance backgrounds competing for the grand prize of $1 million.

MORE NEWS: Watch Jennifer Lopez Come Very Close To Having Huge Wardrobe Malfunction / Jennifer Lopez Reveals Bizarre Snapchat Super Bowl Video / Jennifer Lopez Posts Cryptic Message And We’re Dying To Know Who She’s Talking About

[H/T Instagram, jlo]

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!