Jennifer Lopez Introduces Alex Rodriguez To Her Mother

Looks like the budding romance between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez is moving along swimmingly.

Lopez, 47, has introduced Rodriguez, 43, to her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez. The celebrity lovebirds went out for a stroll in New York City doing some sight-seeing with J-Lo’s mom tagging along, according to TMZ.

Check out the photos of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez here.

The “On the Floor” singer was wearing an all-black ensemble complete with a fur coat, skintight jeans, and high top boots. She paired the chic look with a pair of Aviator sunglasses. A-Rod looked dapper in a coat with popped collar and a pair of baggy dark jeans.

Both Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are both extremely familiar with the NYC area given that she grew up in the Bronx while he was born in Washington Heights, according to E! News.

This isn’t the first time that the famous couple has introduced each other to their family members. Back in March, J-Lo spent time with Rodriguez’s sister Susy Dunand.

Last week, Alex Rodriguez even opened up about Jennifer Lopez during an appearance on The View. This is the first time that either of them have spoken publicly about their relationship.

“We’re having a great time,” he said. “She’s an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother.”

Because she has been in the public spotlight for so long, Jennifer Lopez’s love life has been featured in the news for many years. Most notably, the Shades of Blue actress was wed to Latin singer Marc Anthony and the two share nine-year-old twins Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximillian David Muñiz. Lopez and Anthony were married for ten years before calling it quits back in 2004.

During an appearance on Live!, Lopez opened up about the current status of her relationship with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Even though their marriage didn’t pan out, Lopez and Anthony are working on making music together.

“It’s even helped our relationship,” she said. “It’s made it even better.”

Jenny from the block dished more details about her ex-husband, so be sure to check out the interview here.

Do you think Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are moving too quickly?

