Jenna Dewan Tatum Reveals Skintight Skirt, Windblown Video On Instagram

Jenna Dewan Tatum shared an all-new video on social media that might be one of her steamiest ever. The Step Up actress took to Instagram on Sunday evening to post a brief clip that shows her rocking a skintight outfit that shows off her incredible physique.

The 36-year-old actress captioned the photo: “love you team #repost @kristin_ess.”

In the sexy clip, Channing Tatum’s wife is donning an all-white ensemble that hugs her fit bod, and puts her toned legs on full display. Jenna was filmed spinning around and whipping her dark brown locks, which were tied up into a ponytail, in the air while smoldering at the camera for a sexy pic.

Since posting on social media, Jenna’s sultry video racked up more than 581k views and over 110k likes.

When Jenna Dewan Tatum isn’t tossing up steamy vids on social media, the actress has been promoting her upcoming reality competition series World of Dance. The show, which will be coming to NBC, will feature Jenna Dewan Tatum as a host and mentor alongside other celebrity judges including Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough.

Earlier this month, Jenna met up with her new co-stars at a red carpet event and took a group photo that will definitely get you excited for this new show.

If you’re wondering why NBC taped Jenna to be a host on World of Dance, look no further than a recent video she posted that showed her busting a move in an old Ricky Martin video. Check out the video here.

To keep up with Jenna Dewan Tatum, follow her on Instagram here.

Do you think this is Jenna Dewan Tatum’s sexiest look ever?

[H/T Instagram: Jenna Dewan Tatum]