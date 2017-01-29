Jenna Dewan Reveals Photo Of Insanely Hard Gym Trick

Is there anything Jenna Dewan Tatum can’t do? She’s an accomplished actress and dancer, and her relationship with Channing Tatum has resulted in some incredibly adorable social media moments. On top of all of those achievements, the performer also displayed an incredibly impressive acrobatic feat on Instagram.

In a photoshoot for Danskin Apparel, the dancer took to the sky to show off her immense athleticism, something we’ve seen on display in her appearances in the Step Up films.

Tatum is currently shooting a new dance competition show, World of Dance, in which she’ll be a judge alongside Jennifer Lopez and Dancing with the Stars performers Derek Hough and Ne-Yo.

The upcoming show will pit dancers of different backgrounds against one another to compete for the $1 million grand prize. As you can tell from the photo, Tatum will accurately be able to critique the athletic skills on display in the new series, speaking for a place of direct experience.

World of Dance doesn’t yet have a premiere date, but the 10-episode series is slated to be airing this spring.

