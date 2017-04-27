Jenna Dewan Tatum Reveals First Night With Husband Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan Tatum and her husband, Channing Tatum, are perhaps one of the cutest Hollywood couples. The pair are hard dancing, fun loving individuals and we’ve finally got some details on how they became a pair.

While some relationships begin on apps or coffee or perhaps a trip to the movies, Channing and Jenna started with a sombrero and Ugg boots. And, of course, some alcohol was included.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During Jenna’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the actress and dancer dished on her first date with Channing, which occurred while the pair were filming Step Up.

“He did this whole thing where he didn’t want to be in a relationship, so I was like, ‘Look, if you want to date other people and be free, that’s fine, but we’re not going to hang out and watch movies. You’ve got to figure out what you want, because I know I want to be in a relationship,’” Jenna, 36, told host Ellen DeGeneres.

A couple days later, Channing went out for a “crazy wild tequila” night with fellow “Step Up” cast members and dancers. As Jenna recalled, “He said he had the chance ‘to be free’ and he couldn’t stop thinking about me.”

Around two in the morning after his rager, Channing went up to Jenna’s hotel room and started banging on the door.

“I go and open the door — he’s going to kill me for this — he’s naked ― no, sorry, he has underwear, a sombrero and Ugg boots, and he’s like, ‘Let’s do this.’”

He ended up staying the night in Jenna’s room and was still there in the morning.

Production assistants on set were scrambling to find him, until Jenna ― who had an earlier call time ― told one of them where he was. When the actor finally walked onto set, he was met with applause.

And the rest is history.

Now, the couple, who’ve been married since 2009, share 3-year-old daughter Everly and continue to live a true Hollywood love story.

Jenna further goes on to talk about dance moves she wouldn’t want her daughter to know. Check it out in the video below:

More News:

[H/T Huffington Post]