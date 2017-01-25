Jenna Dewan Tatum Shares Steamy, Spacey Snapchats In Bed With Husband Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan Tatum just shared an out of this world steamy Snapchat with her followers on Monday night.

The Step Up actress was with her shirtless hubby Channing Tatum and posted a rare video of the two together while laying in bed. To make things interesting, Jenna used a goofy purple alien filter. Check out the pic below:

While Jenna and Channing weren’t doing anything appropriate in this snap, the two have been more than willing to dish on their sex lives in the past. In the January issue of Cosmopolitan, the 36-year-old actress was featured on the cover, and she gave revealing details about what goes down in her bedroom with Channing.

“I’ve always been a very sexual person,” she said while talking with the publication. “We definitely have a very happy and healthy [sex life].”

She continued by saying: “Something about being a dancer connects you to your physical bodyCosmopolitan. “It’s primal, earthy, sexual energy by nature. You feel your body in a certain way. Channing is very much the same way. He’s very in tune with that.”

Jenna even revealed the first night the two of them spent the night together.

“It was two nights of being weird. We hadn’t even kissed,” she said. “And then he went out partying with a bunch of dancers. His room was right above mine, and he came down drunk with a sombrero on, banging on my door. He was like, ‘I couldn’t stop thinking about you. Let’s do this. I just want to be with you.’ From that point forward, we were together.”

When Jenna Dewan Tatum isn’t posting snaps from her bed with Channing, the trained dancer has been preparing to host the upcoming reality competition series World of Dance. She recently posted a snap of her stunning dress for the new gig, and it will make your jaw drop. Check out the photo here.

Keep up with Jenna Dewan Tatum by following her on Instagram here.

What was your reaction after seeing Jenna Dewan Tatum’s spacey Snapchat in bed with Channing?

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]