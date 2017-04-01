Jenna Dewan Does Her Best Britney Spears At Singer’s Las Vegas Show

With all of the various projects she’s been working on, Jenna Dewan Tatum is easily one of the hardest working performers in Hollywood. Between preparing for her upcoming dance competition show World of Dance, spending time with her husband Channing Tatum in Hawaii, and taking care of her daughter, Dewan’s schedule is about as stressful as it can get. In hopes of relieving some of that stress, the performer headed to Las Vegas to check out Britney Spears‘ comeback concert.

Do your best Britney bitch #pieceofme A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Mar 31, 2017 at 11:29pm PDT

The 36-year-old actress captioned the post, “Do your best Britney bitch,” while she and her gal pals tossed their hair.

Spears is currently enjoying some of the biggest successes of her career thanks to her revival show in Las Vegas, making her fans completely forget how she shaved her head and attacked cars with an umbrella ten years ago.

In addition to hitting the Britney Spears concert, Dewan also checked out the Magic Mike-themed Las Vegas show, based on the film franchise in which her husband starred. Both Dewan and her husband took to Instagram to promote the sexy show.

!!!!!!!! #magicmikelive Get tickets now!! RUN. #yourewelcome A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Mar 31, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

Dewan and her husband are two of each others’ biggest fans, constantly posting photos of one another’s projects and frequently seen in public showing serious PDA. Since February, the couple has regularly been spotted cozying up to one another on the beach to take a break from their hectic Hollywood lives.

The couple met while filming Step Up and have been together ever since. Through films like G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and the 21 Jump Street films, Tatum has become one of the hottest actors on the market. Thanks to her acting skills and double-threat of dancing abilities, Jenna’s fame has been rising, rivaling that of her husband’s.

Coming later this spring, Dewan will be a judge on the 10-episode dance competition series World of Dance alongside Jennifer Lopez. The competition pits dancers of all different backgrounds against one another for the grand prize of $1 million.

