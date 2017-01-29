Jenna Dewan Posts Pic That Is Truly All the Booty

Jenna Dewan Tatum has been on a string of posting glamorous behind-the-scenes photos from her new dance competition show, World of Dance, but the performer also doesn’t have a problem showing the goofier side of making a television show. A recent Instagram post focused more on the “behind” part of “behind-the-scenes,” as you can see from the post below.

Super serious backstage as always #Repost @jennadewanarmy ・・・ @jennaldewan on #snapchat A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:27pm PST

Tatum reposted the photo from the account “jennadewanarmy,” so it’s a little disconcerting that the dancer is militarizing her fans. The photo, captioned with, “Super serious backstage as always,” shows that amidst the stress of developing a TV show, she manages to find the time for a little fun.

World of Dance will feature dancers of various ages with different backgrounds in dancing all coming together to compete for the grand prize of $1 million. Tatum will be a judge on the program along with Jennifer Lopez, and Dancing with the Stars regulars Derek Hough and Ne-Yo.

No premiere date has been set for the 10-episode series but based on the photos Tatum and Lopez have been posting on social media, it’s definitely a show you won’t want to miss!

[H/T Instagram, jennaldewan]