Jeff Goldblum And Wife Emilie Livingston Welcome Their Second Child

Jeff Goldblum is a proud papa again! The Jurassic Park actor and his wife, Emilie Livingston, welcomed the newest member of their family, River Joe, earlier this month.

According to a picture posted to the Olympic rhythmic gymnast’s social media accounts, “it’s been a week” since their little bundle of joy’s arrival. Unfortunately, the post leads to an IG page that is no longer available.

However, Celebrity Baby Scoop shared a photo to their Instagram account, which shows the loving family gazing at the newborn.

They captioned the pic, “CONGRATS to @jeffgoldblum & @emilielivingston! Baby No. 2 has arrived #BabyNo2 #Birth#BirthAnnouncement #Births#CharlieOceanGoldblum #EmilieLivingston#ItsABoy #JeffGoldblum #Newborn#RiverJoeGoldblum #Twoboys.” See the beautiful family below:

The proud parents, who also share a one-year-old son, Charlie, announced the news that they were expecting back in January, with a stunning picture of Livingston posing on top of a barrel.

“Round and round we go!” she captioned it. “I’m 15 weeks pregnant in this shot and I’m SO excited for our newest addition to the Goldblum family, arriving early April #growingfamily #love.” Check out the pic on Livingston’s Instagram account here.

Meanwhile, Goldblum made a splash appearing in the Thor: Ragnorok trailer earlier this week.

The actor recently wrapped up production on the film, where he will be playing Grandmaster. The film, which also stars Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston, will hit theaters on Nov. 3, 2017.

