Jamie Lynn Spears Confirms Daughter Is Fine, Shuts Down ATV Questions

It’s been almost a full three months since Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie experienced a terrifying ATV accident that saw the 8-year-old girl spend a few days in a comatose state.

Cameramen caught up with Jamie Lynn at the airport and asked her how little Maddie is doing now after so much time has passed.

Jamie responds with a resounding “100% OK.” Which is really great news.

Later though, a cameraman asks if she’s going to let Maddie get back on an ATV anytime soon and Jamie pretty much shuts down and refuses to answer.

Honestly, though, no parent would be thrilled to let their kid climb back on something that caused them severe bodily harm not that long ago.

When the accident first happened, little was known about how serious it was. All we knew was that Jamie Lynn was not personally with Maddie at the time and that her condition was considered to be “extremely serious.”

Later we found out that Maddie had accidentally driven her ATV into a pond and was submerged with it for at least two minutes.

Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to thank all the doctors and emergency responders who came rushing to help Maddie after the accident.

Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed🙏 A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:28am PST

Maddie’s aunt, pop diva Britney Spears, took to Instagram also to share her gratitude with fans for their support during such an emotional time for their family.

It’s terrific to hear that Maddie is fully recovered and hopefully she never has to go through anything this harrowing ever again.

