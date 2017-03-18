Jaime Pressly’s Home Robbed Of Jewlery And Laptop

One of the most talked about celebrities events of 2016 was the robbery of Kim Kardashian, whose Parisian hotel room was infiltrated by thugs who stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry. Earlier this week, Kim’s sister Kendall Jenner had $200,000 worth of jewelry stolen from her in another tragic incident. The crime wave is continuing to sweep through Hollywood, with Jaime Pressly being the latest celebrity to be the victim of theft.

Authorities were called to Pressly’s home in Sherman Oaks, CA in response to a burglary. Pressly had returned home for the evening after a night out and almost immediately realized something was wrong, with someone having broken into her home. Among the stolen items were Pressly’s laptop and various items of jewelry. According to the police, the burglar forced open a window, but it’s unclear if they knew the home belonged to a famous celebrity.

Kendall Jenner’s robbery, however, appears to have been an inside job. That burglary took place in the Hollywood Hills, not too far from Pressly’s home. Both Pressly’s and Jenner’s investigation has yet to yield any suspects.

Do you think there’s any connection between the two robberies happening in such a short amount of time to two different celebrities? Let us know what you think in the comments!

