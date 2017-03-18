NYPD Blue Vet Lands Major Role In Mayans MC

Now that many of the club members have been cast, Mayans MC has begun adding some of the show’s key female performers. Last week, Sarah Bolger landed the role of Emily in the Sons Of Anarchy spin-off series. Today, it was revealed that the series matriarch has now been cast.

Jacqueline Obrados – of NCIS and NYPD Blue fame – was officially given a leading role on Mayans. According to Deadline, the actress was cast as the mother of the show’s main character, Ezekiel ‘EZ’ Reyes.

Obradors will play Marisol Reyes, the soulful matriarch of the Reyes family and EZ’s mother. Her rosary may be worn, but her righteous sense of justice remains vibrant.

This description likely means that Obradors will have plenty of scenes with another established TV veteran, Edward James Olmos. The Miami Vice star was the first actor added to the Mayans MC cast, and he’s portraying EZ’s father Felipe Reyes.

Now, four members of the all-important Reyes family have been confirmed as a part of the show. Felipe and Marisol are the mother and father, EZ and Angel are the two brothers. There’s no word yet as to whether or not the Reyes family will grow any more before the series begins filming.

The Mayans MC pilot is set to film this April in Los Angeles. Sons Of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is directing the episode, with a script written by showrunner Elgin James. If picked up to series, the show will likely air on FX this fall. The cast for the series includes JD Pardo, Antonio Jaramillo, Clayton Cardenas, John Ortiz, Richard Cabral, Sarah Bolger, and Edward James Olmos.

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.