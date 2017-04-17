Bravo Star Jackie Warner Charged With Assault, DUI, and Hit and Run

Jackie Warner, who was one of the stars of Bravo’s Work Out, has been slapped with felony charges after a run-in with police in February, E! News reports.

The reality star and fitness guru was arrested after striking a pole in Los Angeles on February 27. Her vehicle then rolled into a squad car.

“We have letters and reports from Jackie’s doctors which prove a long history of insomnia and which strongly support our contention that Jackie was driving unconscious after taking Ambien, which had been prescribed to her,” Warner’s attorney, Shawn Holley told TMZ.

“I reached out to the D.A.’s Office weeks ago and was assured that deputies would review our reports before filing charges,” Holley added. “We are extremely disappointed that the D.A.’s Office filed these charges without reviewing our evidence, as promised.”

Warner has been charged with felony assault on a police officer, misdemeanor DUI and misdemeanor hit and run.

