Internet Slams Ivanka Trump For Posing In Picture With Ball Gown In Midst Of Muslim Ban

Just one day after her father signed a controversial executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim countries, Ivanka Trump chose to turn the other cheek and post a picture of her evening gown on social media.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Trump posted a picture of herself and husband, Jared Kushner, on Twitter and Instagram while standing in a metallic gown in front of a giant mirrored wall.

The photo didn’t appear to be a fan favorite as many chose to comment on how “inappropriate” it was to post a picture when havoc was happening outside the White House after refugees from Syria, Iraq, and other countries have all been detained at United States airports.

Many Civil Liberties lawyers have been working pro-bono throughout the weekend to free some of the people affected.

This isn’t the first time Trump has received scatching remarks via social media. The president’s daughter also faced backlash after promoting a $10,000 bracelet she wore during her interview on 60 Minutes. Many called the incident a publicity stunt and blamed Trump for using the show and her father’s presidency for promotion of her company.

@MattfDoyle @crawdady21 @Eva_Shogouki01 This picture makes me think of a qoute “let them eat cake” right? — nae (@renae_rp) January 29, 2017

@VoiceOfThePhan @IvankaTrump “Sure, my dad and his goons are literally setting the country on fire but LOOK AT MY STUPID DRESS!” — 📎 Michelle 📎 (@Songbird_7_) January 29, 2017

This article first appeared on Womanista.com