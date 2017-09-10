Reported Tornadoes in Florida Amid Hurricane Irma

#BREAKING tornado coming ashore then breaks up as it moves off the ocean onto land here in #FortLauderdale @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/Brv3ETfGbu — Mike LaCrosse (@MikeLaCrosseWBZ) September 9, 2017

As Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida, tornadoes have been spotted as the Category 3 storm bears down on the state.

Video footage of twisters in Fort Lauderdale were shared by Mike LaCrosse of CBS News affiliate, CBS Miami. The tornado came ashore as it broke up slowly over the ocean.

Weather Channel meteorologist, Mike Seidel also shared footage of multiple tornadoes sighted over Broward County near Fort Lauderdale.

Tornadoes sighted in Broward County, FL. This one captured by @askbiged near Ft. Lauderdale #Irma pic.twitter.com/Dro1ygxOA4 — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 9, 2017

As the National Weather Center points out, hurricanes are known to bring multiple threats, like storm surge, wind, inland flooding, tornadoes and rip currents. For those looking to stay safe, heed these tips.