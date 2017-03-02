Hugh Jackman Reveals New Details About Skin Cancer

Hugh Jackman has opened up about his battle with skin cancer and the 48-year-old Logan star is on the mend.

On Thursday, the Australian actor joined LIVE! With Kelly to discuss his treatment for a particular form of skin cancer.

“It’s a basal cell carcinoma, everything’s fine,” Jackman said. “It is skin cancer but the least dangerous form of it, so it’s just something I have to get out after being an Aussie with English parents, growing up in Australia, it’s sort of the new normal for me.”

In a little over three years, this is believed to be his sixth time dealing with skin cancer issues.

“But everything’s fine,” he said on LIVE! while wearing a small bandage on his nose. “People have been so lovely, thank you.”

While on the talk show, Jackman urged everyone listening to “wear sunscreen” and to “get a check-up.”

“So here’s the thing: One sunburn, you’re susceptible to cancer. One. And all of this is 25, 30 years after, the doctor told me,” he said. “Our rule, as kids, growing up, was you get burned and peel two or three times, then you’re set.”

Two weeks ago, Jackman shared a selfie after first undergoing treatment for a cancerous spot on his nose.

He captioned the snap: “Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen.”

The episode showing Hugh Jackman’s appearance on LIVE! aired on the day before his newest film, Logan, hits theaters. This is the final time that he will be portraying the anti-hero mutant Wolverine in the X-Men movies.

We’re glad to hear that Jackman is on the mend!

