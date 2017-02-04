Howard Stern Is Concerned About the Mental State of His Friend Donald Trump

In a recent episode of his show, Howard Stern had a lot ot say about his friend Donald Trump, Cosmopolitan reports.

Stern took to the airwaves to say that he wished his long-time pal had never run for President, and that the job will be harmful to his mental health.

“I personally wish that he had never run. I told him that,” Stern said. “Because I actually think this is something that is going to be very detrimental to his mental health, too. Because he wants to be liked, he wants to be loved, he wants people to cheer for him. I don’t think this is going to be a healthy experience for him,” he said.

“It’s a very difficult job,” he continued. “And Donald Trump, he really does want to be loved. … and that drives him a lot. I think that he has a very sensitive ego, and when you’re president, people are going to be very, very critical. … I do think he’s sincere in wanting to help out and I think he’s sincere when he w says he has the answers, but he stepped into a situation that’s really not a win for him.”

Stern believes Trump didn’t want to actually be President, but wanted to “get a couple more bucks out of NBC for The Apprentice.”

He also said Trump is secretly hoping it can be proved that Hillary won so he can stop doing the job.

“He’s pissed he won. He still wants Hillary Clinton to win. He’s so f—ing pissed, he’s hoping that he can find some voter fraud and hand it over to Hillary,” Stern said.

Stern also said Trump’s anti-Hollywood stance is new and weird.

“He’s now on this anti-Hollywood kick. He loves Hollywood! First of all, he loves the press. He lives for it! He loves people in Hollywood. He only wants to hobnob with them,” he said.

