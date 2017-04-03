Hilary Duff Looks Like A Complete Boss In Her New Instagram Photo

In Hilary Duff‘s latest Instagram photo, the 29-year-old looks like a total boss. The mother of one took to social media on Sunday to unleash an all new pic that showed off a glammed out selfie.

Sunday // NYC A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Apr 2, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

The Lizzie McGuire alum captioned the snap: “Sunday // NYC.”

The stunning image shows Hilary Duff sporting a chic fur coat and a pair of oversized sunglasses that gave her a high-fashion vogue look. The blond bombshell completed her outfit with ripped jeans, a loose-fitting white top, and tan slip-on kicks.

The Younger actress whipped her fans into an absolute frenzy after sharing the sizzling hot pic. The post racked up more than 88k likes and received hundreds of comments from adoring fans, many of which read, “SLAY.”

When Hilary Duff isn’t releasing sexy selfies on social media, she has been busy frequently posting pictures of her son Luca, who just recently turned five years old back in March. To celebrate her handsome youngster, the former Disney channel star took to Instagram to reveal an adorable pic of Luca playing outside.

“Hey kid…the past 5 years have been the BEST, hardest, most blessed years of my life. I love you so much. The world is yours my love…I hope you take it…Happy Birthday Luca Cruz.”

Hey kid…. the past 5 years have been the BEST, hardest, most blessed years of my life. I love you so much. The world is yours my love …I hope you take it❤️Happy Birthday Luca Cruz. A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Mar 18, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

Also in March, Hilary Duff was featured on the cover of Redbook magazine. During the interview with the publication, Hilary spoke candidly about being divorced from her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

“Some of my friends tell me, ‘God, it must be so nice, you get a break from your kid because you share him,’” Duff said. “I’m divorced, and it sucks. Well, it did suck for a while; now it’s just normal. But it’s true, I do get a break.”

