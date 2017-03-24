Popculture

Hilary Duff Reveals Epic Ghostbusters Pic With Son

She gave us an awkward youth to relate to on Lizzie McGuire, then she stole our hearts as a pop-diva, and now she’s inspiring us as a mother. Hilary Duff shared an adorable Instagram photo of herself and her son, Luca Cruz Comrie, from his Ghostbusters-themed fifth birthday party, and it is literally everything.

My handsome boy is 5! Happy birthday to the sweetest🍭 of all time ❤️

Luca’s father is former Pittsburgh Penguins hockey player, Mike Comrie, whom Duff was married to from 2010 until 2016. The couple separated amicably, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and Duff requested primary physical custody of Luca and joint legal custody.

While she hasn’t put out any new music in a couple of years, Duff has kept busy acting. She currently stars on the TV Land dramedy Younger, and last year she starred in the film Flock of Dudes, alongside comedian Chris D’Elia. In addition to all of that, she’s even co-hosted The Talk a few times as well, proving that balancing celebrity and motherhood is possible if you work hard at it.

Duff clearly is a great mom and Luca is a very lucky little boy.

