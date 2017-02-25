Hilary Duff Mugs For Instagram In Most Adorable Way Possible

When it comes to staying relevant in the public eye, Hilary Duff has her work cut out for her. She has legions of adoring fans, of course, but her more wholesome image means that she’s not one to take to social media and shed her clothes to stay on top of the headlines. Compared to her competition, Duff has a sweeter side that she shows the public, and with this most recent photo, it doesn’t get much sweeter.

@riawna best mug❤️ this has given dubie the opportunity to have his ego pumped even more than it already is. A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Feb 25, 2017 at 8:56am PST

The actress shared a photo of a gift she received with the caption, “best mug❤️ this has given dubie the opportunity to have his ego pumped even more than it already is.” One could surmise from the photo that “dubie” is Duff’s adorable dog.

The mug Duff holds appears to be custom-made in Dubie’s appearance, who seems he couldn’t care less about the gesture.

Before the adorable picture of her dog, Duff had posted a photo of herself in Costa Rica with her new beau, Matthew Koma, who she appears to be smitten with.

Duff must be going through a stressful time as her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, is currently dealing with charges of sexual assault. The couple have been separated for a couple of years now, but it must be an incredibly trying time for the family.

